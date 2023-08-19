HamberMenu
Drive to remove encroachments from a portion of Kolathur tank stopped following protest by residents

About 100 encroachments identified were planned to be cleared as part of lake restoration project; enumeration had to be dropped because of objections from residents

August 19, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Water Resources Department has completed nearly 80% of the work to rejuvenate the Kolathur tank.

| Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The drive to remove encroachments from a portion of Kolathur tank was stopped on Friday following protest by residents. Work is on to improve the lake and mitigate floods in the neighbourhood.

The Water Resources Department has completed nearly 80% of the work to rejuvenate the long-neglected waterbody, which has shrunk in size over the decades because of rapid urbanisation.

The department had initiated the biometric enumeration process at Gangaiamman Koil Street, Kolathur. About 100 encroachments identified were planned to be cleared as part of the lake restoration project. However, enumeration had to be dropped because of objections from residents.

Officials said that additional space of one acre could be added to the lake once the residents were rehabilitated and encroachments were cleared from the lake area.

The department removed commercial and residential encroachments along Inner Ring Road and neighbouring areas and has created a balancing pond in the reclaimed space measuring one acre. The balancing pond would help storing floodwater released from the tank through the new regulator on the other side of the Inner Ring Road.

Besides forming bund for a length of 400 metres, deepening and desilting the existing extent of the tank, the department has formed a walking track for a distance of 400 metres as part of the ₹7.3 crore project. There are plans to form greenery.

Residents of Kolathur recalled that many areas often get flooded as the tank had shrunk in size. They said the tank was bifurcated after the formation of the Inner Ring Road.

The department plans to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon. It is involved in encroachments removal drive simultaneously.

