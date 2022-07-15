Drive to demolish encroachments launched as part of flood-mitigation project in Chennai

The Water Resources Department demolished 10 shops, identified as encroachments, in Mangadu-Koluthuvancheri Road junction to facilitate construction of diversion channel from Thanthikal channel to Porur surplus course as part of the flood-mitigation project

The construction of diversion channel from Thanthikal channel to Porur surplus course in full swing at Koluthuvancheri in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has launched a drive to remove encroachments in Mangadu-Koluthuvancheri Road junction on Friday. Work has been accelerated to construct new channels as part of flood-mitigation work in Porur.

About 10 shops were pulled down to facilitate the construction of a diversion channel from Thanthikal channel to Porur surplus course for a distance of nearly 700 metres. An additional 20 feet would now be available for vehicular traffic at the busy junction. The nearly 4.2-metre wide box channel will help restore a vanished branch course over the years and convey flood water quicker to the Porur surplus course.

Work has started on a 300-metre stretch to build the ₹16.70-crore channel along Koluthuvancheri Road. It would have a carrying capacity of 500 cubic feet per second. “We are identifying encroached portions of commercial establishments en route and would clear them as the work progresses,” said an official.

The department is carrying out various improvement works to bridge the gaps between the channels around the Porur lake. These flood-mitigation projects would help reduce waterlogging in areas such as Iyyapanthangal, Mangadu, Srinivasapuram, Kolapakkam and Gerugambakkam.

Officials said pamphlets on the ongoing work and traffic diversions made for the work were distributed among residents and sought their cooperation for early completion of the ₹100 crore projects.

Vehicles from Iyyapanthangal have been diverted via Gangai Amman Koil Street, Dhanalakshmi Main Road to reach Mangadu Road near Maduravoyal bypass. The diversion would be in place for the construction of the new channel, said officials.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan reviewed the progress of work every week. The project is set to be completed in three months before the onset of the northeast monsoon, the officials said.