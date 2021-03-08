Drive to collect old clothes, footwear

Encouraged by the response to its e-waste collection drive in January, Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) is organising another drive, this time for the collection of torn clothes and footwear.
The drive — to be held on March 13 and 14 (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on both days) at Chennai Primary School at Kamaraj Avenue in Adyar — is aimed at responsible disposal of old clothes and footwear. ROKA would send this collected material for recycling.
The gently-used clothes received as part of the drive would be donated to Little Drops, a home for destitutes and mentally-challenged people.
According to ROKA, the torn ones will be taken by the recycling firm, Wastewinn, a Greater Chennai Corporation-empanelled aggregator. The exercise is also geared towards instilling a sense of responsibility towards waste disposal. For details, call ROKA members Janani at 9791103797 and Sridharan at 9940018034.
