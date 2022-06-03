Drive to collect dry waste launched

It is being organised to mark World Environment Day

AWCEM Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, launched a three-day waste collection drive from Friday as part of the World Environment Day celebrations on Sunday.

According to a press release, residents can deposit dry waste at Anna University — Guindy (Kotturpuram side gate), Madras Institute of Technology (M.I.T) — Chromepet, MOP Vaishnav College — Nungambakkam, Loyola — ICAM College of Engineering and Technology (Mahalingapuram side gate), The New College — Royapettah and Madras School of Social Work — Egmore.

The drive will be organised in association with “Wasted 360”. Students from six colleges will participate in the event to be organised from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This event is being organised to create a sense of accountability among the residents as to how the waste is to be prevented from going to the landfills or the ocean by properly segregating them as reusables or recyclables in a sensible and responsible way.

The waste collected include worn-out beds, cushions, mattress, pillows, footwear and e-waste. Good quality clothes will be sent to thrift shops for resale at a lesser price benefiting many who cannot buy otherwise. The torn and unusable clothes will be shredded and made into mops, doormat and cushion.

E-waste, which contains toxic chemicals like cadmium, lithium, mercury, and lead will be sent to an authorised e-waste company, where they are under secure atmosphere, recover important metals and chemicals to be reused.

Electronics in working condition will be repaired and sold for a lesser price to rural schools. Mattresses and footwear will be refurbished and sent to old age homes and orphanages, the release said.