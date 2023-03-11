ADVERTISEMENT

Drive to clear encroachments along the Adyar river resumes, to be completed before monsoon

March 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Encroachments would be removed in Thideer Nagar, Surya Nagar, Sathya Nagar North and Nagireddy Thottam as part of the Adyar eco-restoration project which is being implemented under the aegis of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust

The Hindu Bureau

The ₹21.63-crore project to desilt and widen a 2-km portion of the Adyar river downstream of Thiru Vi Ka bridge till the river mouth is expected to prevent floods in the surrounding areas. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Water Resources Department has resumed the drive to remove encroachments along the Adyar river in the city limits.

Nearly 82 encroached structures in Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram were recently cleared along the riverbanks. Officials said a space measuring nearly 12,420 sq. ft. was retrieved because of the eviction drive. Residents have been rehabilitated in Athipattu tenements near Ambattur.

The department has resumed the drive after a gap of a few years in the city stretches for the eco-restoration project being executed under the aegis of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

The reclaimed lands would be used for various river restoration efforts be it riverfront development or provision of modular sewage treatment plants to arrest sewage inflow into the waterway. A compound wall would be built to prevent further encroachments of the waterway, the officials said.

Of the about 10,300 encroached structures identified, there are nearly 5,000 encroachments that need to be cleared in various areas near the waterway. Steps would be taken to enumerate the encroachments through collection of biometric data. The eviction drive and the restoration project slowed down because of litigation.

Some of the areas where encroachments would be removed include Thideer Nagar, Surya Nagar, Sathya Nagar north and Nagireddy Thottam. About 50,000 sq. m. of land had been recovered so far following the drive.

The department has started work to desilt and widen a 2-km portion of the Adyar river downstream of Thiru Vi Ka bridge till the river mouth. The ₹21.63-crore project aimed at improving the flood-carrying capacity of the waterway and alleviating waterlogging in surrounding areas.

The project is expected to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

