Drive safely, HC appeals to motorists ‘with folded hands’

In an unusual order, the Madras High Court on Friday appealed to each and every motorist “with folded hands” to desist from rash and negligent driving of motor vehicles on the roads as it may cause havoc not only in their families but also in the families of fellow motorists.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and R. Pongiappan made the appeal while enhancing the compensation in a motor accident case from ₹18.88 lakh to ₹25.30 lakh and apportioning it between the parents, widow and minor daughter of a mason who had died after being knocked down by a bus in 2012.

Pointing out that the widow was carrying a one-month old foetus in her womb when the accident took place, the judges said she could not have enjoyed motherhood at all and instead would have lived under constant worry and distress all through her pregnancy due to the lack of her husband’s moral support.

“The baby girl was not only born fatherless but with a stigma that she, in a way, was responsible for her father’s death as our conservative society will always try to find a scapegoat to fix the blame for an ill-fated tragedy that happens in the life of someone. “We cannot blame even God or nature, for it is only a man-made accident,” the Bench said.

Stating that India stands first in the number of road accidents reported across the world despite the number of motor vehicles plying in the country being less than the number in the United States, the judges said the number of persons killed for every 100 accidents had risen from 21.6 in 2005 to 31.8 in 2017.

Avoidable deaths

In 2012, the International Road Federation had estimated that traffic collision in India resulted in an annual monetary loss of $20 billion, the judges recalled and said: “Deaths due to motor accidents are avoidable and have to be averted at any cost. When a person cannot end even his own life by committing suicide, no one has got a right to injure or cause death of other road users.”

The judges also felt that the police do not invoke stringent provisions of law against traffic violators and the punishments imposed for causing deaths due to accidents were also not adequate enough.

“This case should be an eye-opener for vehicle drivers to drive or ride their vehicles at normal speed,” they said.

“Any violation of road rules like drunken driving, reckless driving or speaking over mobile phones while driving, would not only cause death or injuries to third parties but also to the driver who is not following the rules,” they concluded.