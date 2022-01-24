Chennai

Drive against tobacco products held

The police held a week-long drive against tobacco products and seized nearly 500 kg of contraband during raids in various places across the city from January 16 to 22.

A total of 25 persons, accused of selling banned tobacco products, have been arrested.

More than 460 kg of gutkha concealed in small packets were seized by the Chintadripet police during a vehicle check carried out near Casino Theatre on Anna Salai. S. Sivakumar, a resident of Triplicane, who was attempting to smuggle the gutkha in his two-wheeler was arrested by the police team. The Chintadripet police also seized the two-wheeler, cash amounting to ₹16,000 and four mobile phones.

In Velachery police limit, the police team seized nearly 15 kg of various tobacco products from Muthukumar, a resident of Annai Indira Nagar.


