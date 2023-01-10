Drive against drugs | Increase in cases booked, arrests made at Chennai in 2022

January 10, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thanks to a special drive against drugs, the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) have registered an increased number of cases, made more arrests, and seized a larger quantity of ganja and other drugs in 2022, compared to the previous year.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal told The Hindu, “We have had more seizures compared to previous years. It means we have tightened measures to curb drug peddling and enhanced our vigil.”

The police have released the details of the seizures and measures taken to curb the sale of ganja and other narcotic drugs in the city. In 2021, 438 cases were registered against 836 accused during raids conducted, and 1,460.071 kg of ganja were seized. In 2022, 670 cases were registered against 1,022 accused during raids conducted and about 1,759 kg of ganja were seized.

While 2021, eight cases were registered against 20 persons for possession of methamphetamine and 4.019 kg of methamphetamine were seized, in 2022, 18 cases were registered against 54 persons and about 5.9 kg of methamphetamine were seized.

Similarly, in 2021, 14 cases were registered against 38 accused and a total of 5,949 tablets of nitrazepam and others were seized, whereas in 2022, 29 cases were registered against 72 accused and about 52,612 tablets were seized.

The drugs seized in 2021 were a worth a total of ₹7 crore; this amount soared to ₹12.7 crores in 2022.

Supply and demand reduction targeted

Mr. Jiwal said, “The State government is determined to eradicate the [drug] menace. To achieve this goal, the GCP adopts a multi-pronged strategy, through supply and demand reduction. To reduce the supply, the focus was on enforcement through source identification and tracking down the entire network, as well as financial investigations, besides the seizure of commercial quantities of drugs.”

The preventive detention (under the Goondas Act) of 19 drug offenders was effected in 2021, which has been increased four-fold in 2022 with 63 offenders detained. Bind over and bind down proceedings were also taken against the drug offenders, he said.

Mr. Jiwal said special attention was given to charge-sheeting the accused who were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases and close monitoring of the trials in the courts, in 2022. There was an increase in the conviction rate, from a mere 10 cases in 2021 to a 9-fold increase of 92 cases in 2022, said Mr. Jiwal.

Courier agencies, bus owners sensitised

A special drive was conducted at important courier agency offices as well as with Omni bus owners who were sensitised not to accept suspicious parcels.

Financial investigations and the freezing of assets of the accused had been initiated in all major cases. In 2021, the freezing of accounts was nil. In 2022, 776 bank accounts of the accused involved in 823 cases (amounting to ₹23.78 lakhs) were frozen.

“Our enforcement drive reduced the movement [of drugs] from Andhra Pradesh to the city,” Mr. Jiwal said. “However, an increased influx has been noticed from Tripura. Whenever the enforcement is very strict and supply reduces, consumers to switch over to other forms of substance abuse such as consuming tablets. Thus, it has paved the way for a hike in the rate of drugs and also an increase in the number of cases involving tablets.”

The Commissioner said a study on consumption patterns of narcotics discloses an emerging trend of migration from hardcore drugs to prescription drugs. A total of 52,612 psychotropic tablets were seized in 2022 as against 5,949 in 2022.

Trafficking online

As there were reports on drug trafficking taking place online, the Cyber Crime Units of GCP have been instructed to stay vigilant on social media.

“We had a meeting with representatives of pharmacies in the city and sensitised them on their roles and responsibilities in preventing the abuse of pharmaceutical drugs. They were told about stringent action against the sale of prescription drugs without authorization from registered medical practitioners...now the sale of scheduled drugs across the counter without any prescriptions has nearly been stopped,” said Mr.Jiwal.