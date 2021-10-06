Drinking water supply in city touches nearly 1,000 million litres a day

Metrowater plans to sustain daily supply for a minimum of 15 months

The city’s drinking water supply touched nearly 1,000 million litres a day (mld) on Tuesday, a milestone in the city’s water history.

This year, the Metrowater has been steadily increasing the quantum of drinking water supply. With abundant resources available, particularly in the city reservoirs, the water agency plans to sustain daily water supply for a minimum of 15 months.

On Tuesday, the supply through pipelines in core parts of the city was increased to 780.52 mld compared to 745 mld of supply provided on Sunday.

Similarly, supply to added areas has also been stepped up to nearly 137 mld.

Officials of the Metrowater noted that the five city reservoirs had a combined storage of nearly 9,372 million cubic feet, which was 80% of their full capacity. Veeranam tank, which augments the city’s supply, also has nearly 60% of its storage capacity.

While the reservoirs contribute to a major share of water drawal among the various sources, groundwater in well fields and local sources in added areas too pitch in for the supply. Drawal from the two desalination plants has been reduced, particularly from Minjur, as there is sufficient water available in reservoirs. Mobile water supply has been cut by 25% and trips are being operated proportionate to the demand. As of now, about 4,000 trips are being operated daily, including on payment.

A senior official said as normal rainfall was predicted during the northeast monsoon, the reservoirs were expected to touch their full level. If they reached full capacity, the water available would help sustain city supply up to 17 months. However, further increase in supply above 1,000 mld is more of a technical decision, taking into account the capacity and design of the pipeline network both in the city and merged areas. Supply to core areas is likely to be stepped up.

Difficulties in suburbs

Pointing out difficulties in boosting water supply in added areas on a par with core parts, the official said many of the merged areas did not network or function with old infrastructure.

Detailed project reports for water supply networks were being prepared for areas such as Semmencheri and Neelankarai. Once the merged areas had proper infrastructure, the water agency would ensure equitable supply, he added.