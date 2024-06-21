Drinking water polluted due to rerouting of pipelines for Usman Road bridge, say residents

Drinking water in T. Nagar has reportedly been polluted owing to problems during the rerouting of water and sewer lines for the construction of a flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road. The two-lane bridge, which is 1,200 m long and 8.4 m wide, is expected to be inaugurated next Pongal.

V.S. Jayaraman of the T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said the work on the flyover had caused many problems for residents in streets adjacent to Usman Road. “There appears to be no coordination with Metrowater, as its pipelines passing through Usman Road have been damaged. Residents on both sides of the road are getting polluted piped water. As most residential apartments depend on the piped water supply owing to the dwindling availability of groundwater, the flyover construction has exacerbated the problem,” he said.

“Yet another problem the residents foresee due to the work is the efficacy of the storm-water drains. The drains have become a source of flooding rather than containing inundation. Since one does not know how long the flyover work will last and monsoon is near, the residents will have no option but to endure these problems,” he said.

“We request the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to coordinate with all the agencies and resolve the problems so that residents are not inconvenienced, especially during monsoon, till the completion of the flyover work,” Mr. Jayaraman said.

GCC officials said initiatives had been taken to complete the work and resolve civic issues. “We have completed 54% of the work. The bridge will be inaugurated during Pongal. Shifting of utilities is a problem. We have completed putting up 99 piles. We have brought additional machinery to speed up piling and save 50% time. A total of 80 piles will be completed soon. The fabrication of the bridge is under way in Thuvakudi, near Tiruchi. Once piling is completed, work will speed up. The piles have to reach a depth of 100 ft,” the official said.

“The old bridge ramp will be demolished this week. We tried our best to avoid land acquisition and protect the livelihood of vendors,” said the official.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said some portions of the pipelines were damaged during the work to realign them, which carried out jointly with the GCC. “Complaints received from Motilal Street are being attended to and sewage issues will be resolved in one or two days. There were no complaints from other streets adjacent to Usman Road. The sewer lines there are also being replaced with larger pipelines for better sewage collection and disposal.”

A ₹9.46-crore project is also being implemented to construct a sewage pumping station to handle six million litres of sewage a day near the T. Nagar bus stand. Once both the works are completed in about a month, the capacity of the drainage network in the area will be improved, officials said.