Dressing up the deities

Jayashree (seated) with some of the volunteers. Photo: Special Arrangement

30 January 2022 09:55 IST

Volunteers from across Chennai come together for this initiative

A rectangular cutting table attached to the wall, a tailoring machine, cupboards and some stitching paraphernalia greet visitors at Jayashree Mukunthan’s house in Mylapore.

On a video call, Jayashree shows her new ‘workspace’ commissioned by her husband to accommodate a volunteering initiative.

For some years now, Jayashree, who runs a play school in the locality, has been stitching dresses and making embellishments for deities in temples. She is helped by relatives and friends to carry out this pro bono work. Volunteers for this initiative are cherry-picked.

“As these clothes are meant for deities, I am particular that sanctity is maintained while they are made. I do not like the clothes being stitched on the dinning table or while also handling some other work,” says Jayashree, who is in her mid-50s.

Jayashree exercises utmost care while sourcing velvet cloth, sequins, thread, scissors and even needles for the volunteers to work on.

Therapeutic effect

Jayashree took up this ‘service to God’, as she calls it, after being affected by a life-threatening illness.

“I took to designing robes for the deities as I found the engagement therapeutic,” says Jayashree who learnt the art from a gentleman in Triplicane who has been doing it for years.

One of her first assignments was designing a pavadai for the deity at SrinivasPerumal Vedanta DesikarTemple in Mylapore.

“It took some effort to convince them as I was a novice in this and they were particular that the work of art has a good finish,” she says.

Since then the team of volunteers have been designing jadais(decorated plaits) that adornutsavaidols. They have also been designing kabais (shirt), visiri (fan) and pani kula (cold cap).

The measurement and cutting are done by Jayashree and given to the group based on each one’s time and skill.

Anuradha Govindan, for instance, specialises in designing multi-coloured pendants that are beautified with stones.

PT Harini Srinivasan designs the mould for the crown, which is made using “canvas cloth without gum.”

“If the mould is not done well then it does not fit properly on the deity, so at every stage I dry it to make it strong,” says Harini, a resident of Triplicane.

Lakshmi Krishna plays the role of a designer, bringing in new thinking to each batch of work.

Others including Dhanalakshmi Ganesh, Savithri Srinivasan, Deepti and Saraswathi are involved in stitching the kabai, which is decorated with laces, stones and sequins.

In 2021, the kabais stitched by the group were given to more than 60 temples. This colourful robe usually adorns deities during Marghazhi.

Pasuram writing (hymns) is another specialised skill that a few have picked up. “There’s a tradition of adorning the deity with a new belt, one sporting a pasuram that has the importance of the day written on it. For instance, on the first day of Marghazhi, its significance will be inscribed,” says Sukanya V, another volunteer from MRC Nagar. “I was first given two pasurams to stitch and once she saw my work I got a batch of 15 more to do,” says Sukanya. Jayashree has many people to thank including Vijaya Chari from Hyderabad and R Ravi who purchase raw materials for the project. Octogenarian Srinivasan Ragavan is another well wisher.

Choice of temples

Vishnu temples are the main beneficiaries of this volunteering exercise.

“There are some temples that ask us to design a robe; we also go to village temples that lack resources,” says Jayashree.

Jayashree does not keep a count of her work and where it’s going. Sometimes it is volunteers who inform them that their work adorns a temple. At the Kancheepuram temple, two visiris done by the team adorn the “athivaradar”. “I am told a few kabais also adorn the Ramar temple at Illinois in California as they were gifted by one of the volunteer’s children living abroad,” she says. Jayashree has trained all the teachers at her play school including the ayyamaas in this work. Their children help in making flower jadai. “In the Pre-COVID days, all the volunteers would meet at my place to make jadais. Now, everyone do the designing from their home,” says Jayashree. Volunteers say there was greater joy in meeting and working together and they long for it.