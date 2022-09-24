Dream big, Governor urges youth

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 20:28 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi giving away degree certificate to a student at the 55th graduation ceremony of the Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Youth must dream big, dedicate themselves to achieving their goals and help in nation building, Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 55th graduation ceremony of the Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College, he said youth must come up with bold experiments, innovative ideas and know-how to become entrepreneurs. They could avail facilities of NITI Aayog. Youth must take failure as a lesson rather than as a defeat.

He conferred degrees and congratulated the graduates for their hard work. He appreciated the young women, who outnumbered men in receiving degrees and medals for their achievements. “New India is emerging with ‘Nari Shakti’, enabling women to take charge of their lives and that of the nation,” he said.

The Governor lauded the founders of the college for creating an institution that imparted value-based education. He said the nation was on a resurgent path with comprehensive development in various sectors like agriculture, health, economy and space.

College principal S. Santhosh Baboo, controller of examinations R. Venkataramanan, vice-chairman Gopal Agarwal and secretary Ashok Kumar were present.

