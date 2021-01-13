DRDO chairman asks students to do output-driven research

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science held its 11th convocation on Monday. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation and Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, delivered the convocation address.
Mr. Reddy exhorted students to participate in output-driven research to create first-of-its-kind systems that can be sold in the international market and contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Institute’s Chancellor Elizabeth Verghese, Pro-Chancellor Anand Jacob Verghese, Vice-Chancellor S.N. Sridhara and senior officials of the institute participated in the event.
A total of 1,588 students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D programmes received their certificates. As many as 68 rank holders received merit prizes.
Dr. Reddy also inaugurated the Centre for Automation and Robotics (ANRO), Motion Control Laboratory, and Human Machine Interaction Lanboratory. The ANRO developed service robot Sevili that assisted frontline staff during COVID-19. It also developed Shuzali, an air-purifying respirator that was installed at the Chengalpattu Medical College to protect staff from viral and bacterial infections while working in the ICU.
