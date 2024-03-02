Drawings received for architectural services for the international convention centre at Muttukadu being scrutinised

March 02, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Drawings received from firms for architectural services for the new Kalaignar International Convention Centre on East Coast Road, Muttukadu, are being scrutinised.

It may be recalled that the State government had announced in its budget for 2024-25 that the state-of-the-art convention centre would be built on an area of 3 lakh sq.ft. The Public Works Department has received drawings from over five firms, and these are being scrutinised by the department’s committee.

Officials said once the firm for architectural services is chosen, the tender would be floated for the work by April to build the convention centre adjacent to Dakshinachitra to equip Chennai as a prominent destination for big-ticket events. The chosen site belongs to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and a portion of the land was being used as a casting yard by Chennai Metro Rail Limited. The complex would be developed with international standards to host conferences, stage performances, exhibitions and other large-scale events.

A detailed concept note was already prepared through a consultant for various components, including a multi-storey parking lot, which would be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi as part of his centenary celebrations.

Officials said it will have modern amenities and a conference hall that could accommodate about 5,000 people. Besides an art gallery and meeting halls, an exhibition hall with a capacity of about 10,000 people would also be constructed in the centre, which is expected to be a cultural icon in the city. The project would be completed in 18 months.