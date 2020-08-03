Draw lots to assign alternative shops, say Koyambedu vendors

Traders say a lot of produce goes waste due to rain at Thirumazhisai market.

CHENNAI

03 August 2020 23:55 IST

Small traders will be allotted 200 retail spaces in Mogappair East

With plans under way to allot alternative space for vegetable retailers in the city, members of various Koyambedu traders’ associations want the shops to be assigned through a draw of lots.

In a representation to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, members of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Welfare Association said alternative shops were planned for those small traders who have 150 sq ft to 300 sq ft shops in Koyambedu. Such merchants must apply through the Market Management Committee and provide sufficient documents.

The association’s president, M. Thyagarajan, said there were nearly 1,985 retail shops in Koyambedu. These merchants engaged in vegetable trade on a kilogram basis rather than tonnage. They would be allotted about 200 shops in Mogappair East. Instead of assigning shops at random, the authorities concerned should conduct a drawing lots to choose the beneficiaries. CMDA officials said they would consider the request.

He also suggested that a similar measure be adopted in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, which has remained shut since May. They could allow 200 shops to operate on a daily rotation.

Wholesale merchants also noted that a minimum of 10% of the about 4,000 tonnes of produce brought daily to the Thirumazhisai vegetable market goes waste after a spell of rain.

On Monday, several tonnes of vegetables were wasted as produce was damaged after overnight showers. Traders sold vegetables for a lower price to avoid wastage. For instance, tomatoes which were procured for ₹40 a kg were sold for ₹30 a kg.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders Associations of KWMC Periyar market, said there was no space for unloading the purchased produce. Each shop, spread over 200 sq ft, deals with 50-100 tonnes of vegetables and practising physical distancing norms was posing a challenge during rain.

“Several people gather inside the small space to avoid the rain. We cannot store unsold stock in the shops as they get damaged due to the wet surfaces. Farmers are also severely affected,” he added.