Dravidian majors pay tribute to Anna

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami taking part in a public feast on Monday

Monday marked the 51st death anniversary of former CM

The DMK and the AIADMK paid tribute to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on the occasion of his 51st death anniversary on Monday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, and senior AIADMK leaders M. Thambi Durai and K.P. Munusamy, among others, paid floral tributes to the late leader at his memorial on the Marina.The HR&CE Department organised special prayers and public feasts at a few temples. Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam and Ministers C. Vijayabaskar, D. Jayakumar and R.B. Udhayakumar took part in a public feast.

DMK president M.K. Stalin led a rally from Wallajah Road to the Anna Memorial and paid his respects to the former CM. Senior party leaders, including Duraimurugan and K.N. Nehru, among others, took part in the rally and paid tributes to the late leader.

