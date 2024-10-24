GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘DrapePink’ initiative organised to create awareness on breast cancer

The event, a part of the #TalkPink campaign, served as an information hub focussed on breast cancer prevention, detection and survival

Published - October 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Khushbu Sundar, politician, actor and film producer, unveiled the ‘DrapePink’ initiative in the presence of Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, Pavithra Manmohan, director of Sundari Silks and a team of breast oncologists of ACC.

Khushbu Sundar, politician, actor and film producer, unveiled the ‘DrapePink’ initiative in the presence of Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, Pavithra Manmohan, director of Sundari Silks and a team of breast oncologists of ACC. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To raise awareness on breast cancer, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) and Sundari Silks hosted ‘DrapePink’ initiative, a two-day saree showcase and awareness event recently.

In partnership with Apollo ProHealth, the event, a part of the #TalkPink campaign, served as an information hub focussed on breast cancer prevention, detection and survival. Khushbu Sundar, politician, actor and film producer, participated in the unveiling of the ‘DrapePink’. Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, Pavithra Manmohan, director of Sundari Silks and a team of breast oncologists of ACC were present.

Ms. Khushbu Sundar said that early detection of breast cancer can save lives and it is time to break the silence around breast health, replacing fear with empowerment. Ms. Suneeta Reddy said that through the initiative, they hoped to dispel fears and encourage open discussions about breast health, which are crucial steps in the fight against breast cancer. Ms. Pavithra Manmohan added that partnering with ACC for ‘DrapePink’ allowed them to use their platform to weave a story of hope and awareness.

A meet-and-greet session offered attendees an opportunity to engage in open discussions about breast health and to learn essential breast self-examination techniques, according to a press release.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.