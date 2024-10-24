‘DrapePink’ initiative organised to create awareness on breast cancer

To raise awareness on breast cancer, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) and Sundari Silks hosted ‘DrapePink’ initiative, a two-day saree showcase and awareness event recently.

In partnership with Apollo ProHealth, the event, a part of the #TalkPink campaign, served as an information hub focussed on breast cancer prevention, detection and survival. Khushbu Sundar, politician, actor and film producer, participated in the unveiling of the ‘DrapePink’. Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, Pavithra Manmohan, director of Sundari Silks and a team of breast oncologists of ACC were present.

Ms. Khushbu Sundar said that early detection of breast cancer can save lives and it is time to break the silence around breast health, replacing fear with empowerment. Ms. Suneeta Reddy said that through the initiative, they hoped to dispel fears and encourage open discussions about breast health, which are crucial steps in the fight against breast cancer. Ms. Pavithra Manmohan added that partnering with ACC for ‘DrapePink’ allowed them to use their platform to weave a story of hope and awareness.

A meet-and-greet session offered attendees an opportunity to engage in open discussions about breast health and to learn essential breast self-examination techniques, according to a press release.