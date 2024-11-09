Drains to be built to prevent flooding in Madipakkam: T.N. Minister Ma. Subramanian

To prevent excess marshland water in Chennai’s Pallikaranai from flooding neighbouring areas like Madipakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam, and Jalladianpettai, drains will be built on a piece of land next to a private educational institution, directing the water back to the marshland, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian.

ADVERTISEMENT

After conducting an inspection in Velachery on Saturday (November 9, 2024), he said had the previous regime completed all the monsoon-related work in time, flooding could have been avoided in the region. Roughly five acres of land, which were encroached by private entities, were reclaimed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), he said.

“Fencing alone cannot control areas from being encroached. The Corporation will create 13,800 sq. m pond to store 1.2 mcft rainwater, and a 2,500 sq. m park and an air-conditioned community hall are to come up in Adyar Zone in six months. Banks will be strengthened, and the site will be made into a tourist spot,” he said.

Sekarbabu inaugurates badminton stadium

Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday inaugurated a new indoor badminton stadium in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, and a multi-purpose building in Ekangipuram, alongside GCC Mayor R. Priya and other officials.

Speaking about monsoon preparedness, Mayor Priya said areas where there was inundation for more than 24 hours due to the recent rains were identified and precautionary measures were being taken. “Motors are being deployed wherever necessary. In few left-out areas [where stormwater drains are not constructed], water is being diverted to existing stormwater drains with flume pipes,” she told mediapersons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.