 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drains to be built to prevent flooding in Madipakkam: T.N. Minister Ma. Subramanian

Speaking about monsoon preparedness, GCC Mayor R. Priya said areas where there was inundation for more than 24 hours due to the recent rains were identified and precautionary measures were being taken

Published - November 09, 2024 05:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian conducts an inspection in Velachery on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian conducts an inspection in Velachery on Saturday, November 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To prevent excess marshland water in Chennai’s Pallikaranai from flooding nearby areas like Madipakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam, and Jalladianpettai, drains will be built on a piece of land next to a private education institution, directing the water back to the marshland, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian.

After conducting an inspection in Velachery on Saturday (November 9, 2024), he said had the previous regime completed all the monsoon-related work in time, flooding could have been avoided in the region. Roughly five acres of land, which were encroached by private entities, were reclaimed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), he said.

“Fencing alone cannot control areas from being encroached. The Corporation will create 13,800 sq. m pond to store 1.2 mcft rainwater, and 2,500 sq. m park and an air-conditioned community hall are to come up in Adyar Zone in six months. Banks will be strengthened, and it will be made into a tourist spot,” he said.

Sekarbabu inaugurates badminton stadium

Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday inaugurated a new badminton indoor stadium in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, and a multi-purpose building in Ekangipuram, alongside GCC Mayor R. Priya and other officials.

Speaking about monsoon preparedness, Mayor Priya said areas where there was inundation for more than 24 hours due to the recent rains were identified and precautionary measures were being taken. “Motors are being deployed wherever necessary. In few left-out areas [where stormwater drains are not constructed], water is being diverted to existing stormwater drains with flume pipes,” she told mediapersons.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Chennai Corporation / rains / Monsoon / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.