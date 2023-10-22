Drainage work leaves interior streets of Anakaputhur in bad state

October 22, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The interior streets at Anakaputhur are in a bad state because of the underground drainage work carried out by the Tambaram Corporation. The streets of Venkateswara Nagar, especially Krishna Street, which is a small street, have become unmotorable. The construction debris dumped on the roads poses a threat to pedestrians.

Though the underground drainage work has been completed, the damaged roads, with the clay soil exposed, turn slushy even after a spell of rain, with people finding it difficult to even walk. A huge puddle is left in the middle of Krishna Street. Several senior citizens are finding it difficult to walk on the road. Social activists have given representations to the Tambaram Corporation for repairs, but no action has been taken to relay the road or fill the big potholes.

Prabhu Shankar, Venkateswara Nagar, Anakaputhur.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation says the underground drainage project has been completed. Very soon, the damaged roads at Venkateswara Nagar would be black-topped, and a contractor has been identified for the work.

Haphazard parking

The haphazard parking of two-wheelers on Paper Mills Road outside the Perambur railway station causes a severe hardship to road-users. The railway station is undergoing renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This has resulted in the closure of the parking space on the west side. The entrance is used by hundreds of commuters to access the station. However, the closure of the parking space has resulted in vehicles being parked on the narrow Paper Mills Road, causing a severe inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. The commuters want the traffic police to take steps to prevent unauthorised parking of vehicles.

T. Arumugam, Bharathi Road, Perambur.

