Drain work at 55 locations along highways in Chennai to be completed in 45 days, says Nehru

As many as 55 locations along the highways in various zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation will be linked with the network of drains, canals and waterways in 45 days as part of flood prevention measure, said Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

At a coordination meeting organised in Ripon Buildings in the presence of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan on Monday, Mr. Nehru advised various agencies to complete infrastructure projects for flood preparedness in Chennai. The agencies include the Highways Department, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd., Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tangedco, the police, Water Resources Department, Railways and the Corporation.

Mr. Karthikeyan has advised civic officials to complete the work on key stretches ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Flood monitoring officers in each of the 15 zones had been advised to monitor the work at regular intervals.

Mr. Nehru said the officials of all agencies had agreed to complete the work ahead of the monsoon. “The Chief Minister has directed us to review the progress of work ahead of rains. At an estimated cost of ₹2,115 crore, 715 km drains have been taken up. Over 378 km of drain construction is under way, at a cost of ₹1,481 crore,” said Mr. Nehru.

The Corporation will start work on 122 km of drains at a cost of ₹620 crore shortly. “Work on desilting drains had started at 6,720 locations. Over 1,359 km drains will be desilted ahead of the monsoon,” Mr. Nehru said.

Canals cleared

Stressing the need for clearing clogged stretches of canals, Mr. Nehru said 90% of 58.49 km canals have been cleared by amphibian vehicles. Pointing to the need for improving roads after competing infrastructure projects, Mr. Nehru said 3,912 roads had been completed at a cost of ₹460 crore in the city. “Repaving of 384 roads is under way. A total of 1,123 km of roads will be relaid soon for better monsoon preparedness,” he added.

Following the completion of work by CMWSSB in areas such as Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam, residents had requested the GCC to complete work without any delay.

The Minister has assured residents that the work will begin soon. “A total of 40 roads will be relaid in such areas as the work by CMWSSB has been completed,” according to Mr. Nehru.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said prefabricated technology would be used to complete drains in 10 days across Anna Salai by the highways department near G.P. Road.

“The Railways will complete work near Gandhi Irwin Road in one month. This will be prefabricated,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.