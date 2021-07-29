Drain network being extended in Ambattur

CHENNAI

29 July 2021 00:51 IST

Residents want exorbitant road-cutting charges to be either reduced or waived

In about six months, more streets in added areas falling under Ambattur zone will have a sewer network, a long-pending demand of residents. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is carrying out work to lay pipelines and provide connections at a cost of ₹20 crore.

While welcoming the scheme that materialised after nearly two decades, residents want the road-cutting charges to be waived.

Work is on to lay sewer pipelines in wards covering areas such as Oragadam, Venkatapuram, Kallikuppam in Ambattur and Korattur. Sources in the CMWSSB said of the 250 streets identified for the sewer network, work had been completed in 150 streets that had been left out.

Similarly, the water board is implementing work in TASS Avenue in Ambattur Industrial Estate for a distance of 2 km. A detailed project report has been prepared to provide underground drainage system for 2 km in Pattaravakkam.

These schemes were expected to reduce the flow of sewage in the canals that feed Ambattur and Korattur lakes, the officials said.

Some areas in Anna Nagar West Extension that often face sewage overflow or obstructions may soon have get relief. Sewage spillover often reached the floodwater channels through the stormwater drains. Now, the old sewer lines are being replaced for a kilometre on East Avenue Main Road with larger size, from existing 250 mm diameter to 350 mm diameter.

A project report has been prepared for a sewer network on 150 more streets in Madhanangkuppam in wards 82 and 83 for schemes funded by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. Moreover, new water lines have been laid in 80 of the proposed 110 streets.

CMWSSB had started issuing notices to households that were provided drainage connection under the Azhaithal Inaippu and Ilanthorum Inaippu schemes. Bills were raised after the connections became functional.

Road-cutting charges

Residents said the road-cutting charges levied were exorbitant. For instance, T. Gunaseelan said people in GNG Colony had to pay road-cutting charges ranging between ₹30,000 and ₹1 lakh. The underground drainage scheme was chalked out in 2000 and several residents had paid about ₹9,000 as deposit to the erstwhile Ambattur municipality.

“Many residents, who are affected by the pandemic, may find it difficult to pay the huge road-cutting charges. The State government must reduce or waive these charges,” he said.

Sources in the CMWSSB said the connection charges of ₹7,500 would be reduced in the bill if they had already been remitted as deposit. Road-cutting charges had already been reduced by 5%-10%, they said.