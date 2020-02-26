Draft list of polling booths in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet released

VELLORE

26 February 2020 23:11 IST

Vellore district to have 1,777 polling stations, Tirupattur, 1,538 and Ranipet, 1,786.

The combined draft list of polling booths in 13 Assembly constituencies was released at the collectorates of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet here on Wednesday.

As per the list, Vellore district will have 1,777 polling stations, Tirupattur 1,538 and Ranipet 1,786.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that the seven panchayat unions in the district will have 1,213 polling stations as against the 1,251 approved in 2019. This reduction was due to the trifurcation of the district. While 127 polling stations were reduced in the Pernambut union, 89 stations were added in Anaicut, Gudiyatham and Katpadi unions.

Vellore Corporation will have 377 polling stations against 373 in 2019. Two urban municipalities of Gudiyatham and Pernambut will have 119 stations. The four town panchayats — Odugathur, Pallikonda, Pennathur and Thiruvalam — will have 68 polling stations.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul said the six panchayat unions in the district will have 1,127 polling stations and four urban municipalities — Ambur, Jolarpet, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur — will have 264 stations. The three town panchayats — Alangayam, Natrampalli, and Udhayendiram — will have 47 polling stations in all.

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini said the seven panchayat unions in the district will have 1,391 polling stations. 152 stations are proposed for the nine town panchayats. Five urban municipalities — Ranipet, Walajah, Arcot, Arakkonam and Melvisharam — will have 243 stations.

A public hearing will be organised at the Vellore and Tirupattur collectorates on March 2 and Ranipet collectorate on March 6 to hear appeals and suggestions.