Draft legislation against rowdyism on anvil, says Police Commissioner

Awareness drive: Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal launching the the COVID-19 campaign vehicle at the Commissioner’s Office.

CHENNAI

03 October 2020 00:56 IST

‘History-sheeters in the city are being kept under constant surveillance’

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday said history-sheeters were under constant surveillance.

When journalists asked him about the steps taken by the police to handle anti-social elements, he said the police had always had a category-wise list of history-sheeters, including details of the ones active within and outside the city.

“We are always watching them and will take immediate action if they commit any offence,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissioner added that as per the Madras High Court’s suggestion, a draft legislation on curtailing rowdyism was on the cards. [The DGP had informed the court about the same on Thursday.]

Mr. Aggarwal, along with Additional Commissioners of Police, flagged off an awareness campaign vehicle on COVID-19 prevention and precautionary measures.

Public cooperation

He said the State government had been taking all out efforts to prevent the spread of the disease and had been successful in controlling its spread. He added that 100% success could be achieved with the full participation of the public.

The Commissioner said over 2,500 police personnel had been infected so far. While most of them had been cured and had rejoined duty, around 250 were still hospitalised or under home quarantine. Senior police officers are in touch with them and are regularly enquiring about the treatment given to them.