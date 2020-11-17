Draft electoral rolls are out, city records 39.40 lakh voters

CHENNAI

17 November 2020 00:43 IST

20,167 names deleted; 4.1 lakh voter IDs distributed in 16 constituencies

The number of electors in the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai district has reduced from 39.46 lakh to 39.40 lakh, according to the draft electoral rolls released by Corporation Commissioner and District Electoral Officer G. Prakash.

On Monday, civic officials resumed distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards to residents in various neighbourhoods after the draft electoral rolls were released.

“At least 4.1 lakh electoral photo Identity cards were distributed in the 16 Assembly constituencies. We will distribute 25,000 more cards in a few days,” said an official.

According to the data released by the District Electoral Office, Velachery, has the largest number of voters with more than 3.06 lakh residents on the rolls. Harbour constituency (1.73 lakh) has the lowest number of electors.

The number of electors in R.K. Nagar is 2.53 lakh, Perambur 3.01 lakh, Kolathur 2.73 lakh, Villivakkam 2.52 lakh, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 2.12 lakh, Egmore 1.86 lakh, Royapuram 1.84 lakh, Chepauk Tiruvallikeni 2.29 lakh, Thousand Lights 2.37 lakh, Anna Nagar 2.78 lakh, Virugambakkam 2.79 lakh, Saidapet 2.74 lakh, T. Nagar 2.35 lakh, and Mylapore 2.62 lakh.

Special camps for inclusion of names on the rolls will be held in the city on November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13.

Residents are requested to submit forms for inclusion, deletion and change of address from November 16 to December 15.

According to the draft electoral rolls, civic officials have deleted 20,167 names from the rolls during the period from February 15 to October 31.

Many residents have complained to civic officials about the delay in issuance of EPIC after submission of forms.

Officials said the residents who submitted forms after November 16 will get the cards only after January 20.