Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation releases book on geriatric nursing

February 10, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The organisation also celebrated its seventh anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the event organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation to celebrate its seventh anniversary on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation celebrated its seventh anniversary as “Muperum Vizha” on Friday, February 9.

According to a press release, Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, participated and released a book titled Textbook on Geriatric Nursing on the occasion. In her speech, Dr. Seshayyan highlighted the role of nurses in geriatric care.

Senior geriatrician Dr. Natarajan said the book would help for nursing students and nurses employed at hospitals, old age homes, and those providing care at homes of elderly patients. He dedicated the ‘Caregivers’ Support Campaign’ to the public on the occasion, the release said.

