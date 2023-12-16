Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally, founder of EKAM Foundation, passes away

December 16, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Paediatrician and founder of EKAM Foundation, Sailakshmi Balijepally, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She was 49 years old.

She founded EKAM Foundation, an NGO that works in the areas of maternal and child health and well-being, in 2009 with the objective that no child should be denied healthcare due to financial constraints. Under her leadership, EKAM Foundation grew into a global non-profit organisation, with its mission to make healthcare inclusive, accountable and effective.

The foundation’s initiatives have so far supported over three lakh children. Dr. Sailakshmi’s passion and focus was on maternal and child health. Saving the lives of babies and mothers was her priority. She also worked with the community to enhance the well-being of the community.

Her legacy lives on through the countless lives touched by EKAM’s transformative initiatives, a statement read. She also worked closely with the government and the community to bridge the gaps in healthcare access and delivery.

She has received several awards, including the “Nari Shakti Puraskar” from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, for her leadership and achievement in 2015. She received the award from the President.

She comes from a family of doctors. She was raised in Hyderabad, and was a gold medalist in MBBS at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. She completed her Diplomate of National Board at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital.

She is survived by her mother Shaantha B. and sister Sharadha B.