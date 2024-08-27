GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. Ravindran Kumeran on growing up in Madras

Dr. Ravindran Kumeran, a gastrointestinal surgeon, reminisces about growing up in Madras

Published - August 27, 2024 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ravindran Kumeran

Ravindran Kumeran

“As a child, we had specific spots in Madras that we had the fondest memories of. For example, the Marina beach. We have to go to Marina beach at least once every week. The lighthouse had a huge impact on us; we were allowed to climb it at the time.

“Then comes the exhibition. Though it is only held annually at Island Grounds, it was such a big draw. People from all walks of life in Madras would visit it. It was a time when, you know as kids, you couldn’t help but love the place. The big wheel, sweet candies, bhel puri, and pani puri stalls are some of the highlights that beg a mention.

“Then, the iconic Woodlands drive-in, where you have one dosa. It is an exceptional feeling. There used to be a playground there for kids to hang around in. These are memories that unfortunately my kids haven’t had a chance to enjoy and go through. Happy birthday Chennai. I am proudly made of Madras and, of late, Chennai.”

To watch the video, click here or scan the QR code.

