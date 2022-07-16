Dr Ranga Road: Infra work throws life out of gear

The utilitarian aspects of life are hardly noticed till they stop working. As the SWD work ploughs through the neighbourhood in Chennai, residents of Dr Ranga Road are noticing theirs

The sounds from the video are those of dizzying coils of garland firecrackers dumped together and set on fire. It is a case of extended deflagration with booms alternating with cackles.

Watch the video, and the visuals would gloriously disprove the first impression. The sounds are those of firecrackers, but power cables near a tranformer on fire, and residents of Dr Ranga Road had shot the rumbling visuals, panic-stricken.

The conflagration had happened near Aditya Ashwin Apartments. It would have lasted anywhere between 30 minutes and one hour, notes CR Ashok, a resident of Dr RangaRoad.

Lakshmi Viswanathan of Aditya Ashwin dates the incident: June 10. Residents would not get the date wrong, mid-sleep, for following the incident, they went without sleep for around two days, with power supply being suspended.

If one counted the hours, the power failure lasted for around 24 hours on the trot, explains Lakshmi.

The SWD work at Dr Ranga Road had been interfering with residents’ lives indirectly by throwing other utilities out of gear.

In the course of the work, the power cables had been cut, resulting in this inconvenience.

“Tangedco has promised that after Greater Chennai Corporation completes the SWD work, the power cables would be replaced in their entirety. The cables had become old and dilapidated. Temporarily, they have shifted the transformers. For the time being, whenever a problem crops up, they do a quick fix,” says Lakshmi.

There has been a steep improvement in the pace of the SWD work after last month’s incident. The magnitude of the breakdown had drawn more official eyeballs to Dr Ranga Road.

“What happened one month ago was that water line got cut; then, the drainage line got cut; and then, the power line got cut,” Lakshmi elaborates.

Ashok notes that with the issue being tweeted to GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the SWD work was put on the fast track.

He elaborates: “The work seems to have picked up momentum, moving at a greater pace, and they have moved ahead covering more ground. However, the issues continue. The electrical cables lying exposed and damaged present a messy picture. Power outages are rare, but voltage fluctuations happen. The day before yesterday, a resident reported that a power cable got punctured due to SWD digging work.”

On sections of Dr Ranga Road where SWD work is under way, damaged cables lie like dead snakes, some of them chewed off ruthlessly as by an aggressor.

Lakshmi weighs in: “The inconvenience still exists. There are power fluctuations, once in two to three days. Sometimes, the lift at our apartment would stop midway, suspended as if it were in a limbo. It is a mess actually, but we are managing to live with the mess, because they are trying to prove a point with the SWD and we have to accommodate that.”

However, the challenge of having every “breakdown” addressed by the department concerned is telling on residents’ sanity, and they are having their fingers crossed that the SWD work would be completed soon.

“When the drainage pipe got severed, the entire SWD pit was filled with sewage. We got CMWSSB to clear the sewage, and then we got Tangedco to attend to the power cable. A compound wall at a house fell on account of the SWD work, and it is being rebuilt. Every house has had its share of incidents on account of the SWD work,” says Lakshmi. “After this work reaches its logical end, the Tangedco people should make a visit and overhaul the system and not wait for any mishap to happen.”

Says Ashok: “They have moved up to Farida Stores, but there is still another 400 metres before the stormwater drain is constructed all the way up to the Buckingham canal. Nobody knows what they are going to do with the gap between the floor level of houses and the road. Because of the digging and the work, on sections of Dr Ranga Road, the gap is anywhere from half a feet to one foot. It is not clear how they are going to address this issue.”