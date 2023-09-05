Dr Radhakrishnan Award presented to 396 best teachers

September 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 396 teachers from different parts of the State were presented with the Dr Radhakrishnan Award on the occasion of Teachers Day by the Tamil Nadu government here on Tuesday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who gave away the awards, said the relationship and bond that a teacher and student share was truly very special. “A teacher feels elated and proud when one of her students gets to a prominent position and helps society. New technological advancements may come in, but nothing can replace a teacher physically standing in a classroom and teaching the children,” he said.

He highlighted that teachers play a significant role to successfully implement various schemes of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian recollected that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi respected teachers and executed several schemes for them. He said there were several new changes in the school department to take it to new heights. Be it Illam Thedi Kalvi or the free breakfast scheme, it is greatly beneficial to schoolchildren and their future.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and Director of School Education G. Arivoli spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT