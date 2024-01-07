Dr. Natesan Salai, an important link road, is in bad condition

January 07, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

At half past three on weekdays, a portion of Dr. Natesan Salai in Ashok Nagar teems with students making their way out of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Parents come on foot walk or in vehicles to pick up their children; several private vans and autos move about ferrying students home.

One would think a road on which a prominent school, a police training college, and Central government staff quarters are located would be maintained well. However, Dr. Natesan Salai is far from walkable or motorable. The road, which runs parallel to Anna Main Road of K.K. Nagar, connects P.T. Rajan Salai and the 100 Feet Road. Around eight to ten months ago, it was completely dug up on one side for sewerage work but has not been relaid, say locals.

R. Raman, a resident of K.K. Nagar, said: “Many roads in this area were in a very bad condition after they dug these up for sewer works. After many months, they relaid some. The patchwork they did was not good, but it is not as bad as it was before. But some roads were just left out. We don’t understand on what basis they choose to relay some roads and not the others.”

In late February 2023, the Chennai Corporation undertook relaying of as many as 362 stretches in areas such as Kodambakkam, K.K. Nagar, among others. Just before the onset of the northeast monsoon last year, the Corporation in October relaid 150 interior roads of K.K. Nagar, Valasaravakkam, and Ramapuram.

“Why is work done in rainy season? Whatever road they fix comes undone when it rains two days later. That is the quality of the roads, not just here but in every area,” Mr. Raman added.

Risk of accidents

A parent of a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya said it is dangerous for even adults to navigate and children going around in bicycles are at a risk of slipping and getting hurt.

“We expected it would be relaid before the rains as they did with many roads,” he said, adding that even slight rainfall would make Dr. Natesan Salai slushy as the portions that were dug out have been unevenly closed with mud.

Due to its proximity to Ashok Nagar Metro Station and the 100 Feet Road, Dr. Natesan Salai is a crucial stretch for residents of K.K. Nagar and Virugambakkam and has constant vehicular movement through the day. Yet, it has remained in a poor state for several months now. The road has potholes and damaged speed breakers that make for a tricky, bumpy ride.

The councillor of Ward 132, of which Dr. Natesan Salai is part of, was unreachable to The Hindu.