Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre launches clinic, homecare service for the elderly

Published - November 11, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Chennai

These initiatives aim to provide multidisciplinary care to senior citizens and enhance their quality of life

The Hindu Bureau

V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, launching the ‘Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels’ initiative at the event held on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre on Monday launched ‘Healthy Aging Clinic’ and ‘Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels’ ahead of World Diabetes Day, which is observed on November 14 annually. These initiatives aim to provide multidisciplinary care to the elderly and enhance their quality of life.

At the inauguration, V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said the percentage of people aged 65 and above was rapidly increasing, with around 39 million elderly living in India today, a number that is expected to rise significantly in the near future.

While ageing itself is unavoidable, healthy ageing is the goal. This means growing old in a way that allows individuals to remain active, independent, and contribute to society, rather than becoming a burden, he said while introducing “Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels” initiative, which aims to bring healthcare services directly to the elderly, particularly those who cannot easily visit clinics.

This initiative, launched alongside the ‘Healthy Aging Clinic’, is part of the effort to make healthcare more accessible to India’s ageing population. Highlighting the link between ageing, diabetes, dementia, and frailty, R.M. Anjana, managing director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said people with diabetes were at twice the risk of developing dementia, with the risk increasing in those with pre-diabetes.

S. Uthra, consultant at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, said the healthy ageing clinic aimed to improve cognition, manage depression and dementia, and enhance physical health. The clinic used a multidisciplinary team and specialised tools to offer free screenings, personalised nutrition, fitness, cognitive therapy, and counselling, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals over 60 to improve their quality of life.

