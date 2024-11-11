 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre launches clinic, homecare service for the elderly

These initiatives aim to provide multidisciplinary care to senior citizens and enhance their quality of life

Published - November 11, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, launching the ‘Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels’ initiative at the event held on Monday.

V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, launching the ‘Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels’ initiative at the event held on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre on Monday launched ‘Healthy Aging Clinic’ and ‘Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels’ ahead of World Diabetes Day, which is observed on November 14 annually. These initiatives aim to provide multidisciplinary care to the elderly and enhance their quality of life.

At the inauguration, V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said the percentage of people aged 65 and above was rapidly increasing, with around 39 million elderly living in India today, a number that is expected to rise significantly in the near future.

While ageing itself is unavoidable, healthy ageing is the goal. This means growing old in a way that allows individuals to remain active, independent, and contribute to society, rather than becoming a burden, he said while introducing “Dr. Mohan’s on Wheels” initiative, which aims to bring healthcare services directly to the elderly, particularly those who cannot easily visit clinics.

This initiative, launched alongside the ‘Healthy Aging Clinic’, is part of the effort to make healthcare more accessible to India’s ageing population. Highlighting the link between ageing, diabetes, dementia, and frailty, R.M. Anjana, managing director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said people with diabetes were at twice the risk of developing dementia, with the risk increasing in those with pre-diabetes.

S. Uthra, consultant at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, said the healthy ageing clinic aimed to improve cognition, manage depression and dementia, and enhance physical health. The clinic used a multidisciplinary team and specialised tools to offer free screenings, personalised nutrition, fitness, cognitive therapy, and counselling, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals over 60 to improve their quality of life.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.