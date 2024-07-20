ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals to conduct ‘Kidney Stone Camp’ on July 21

Published - July 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Patients can avail of a 50% discount on a doctor consultation and a CT scan, says a press release

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals, Velappanchavadi, is conducting a ‘Kidney Stone Camp’ on July 21. This initiative is to raise awareness on renal health and address the common concern of kidney stones, which are prevalent in adolescents and adults. Saravana Kumar, group unit head of the hospital, said the camp provided a screening opportunity for individuals experiencing symptoms of kidney stones or those at risk of developing them. Patients can avail of a 50% discount on a doctor consultation and a CT scan, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US