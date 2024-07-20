Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals to conduct ‘Kidney Stone Camp’ on July 21

Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals, Velappanchavadi, is conducting a ‘Kidney Stone Camp’ on July 21. This initiative is to raise awareness on renal health and address the common concern of kidney stones, which are prevalent in adolescents and adults. Saravana Kumar, group unit head of the hospital, said the camp provided a screening opportunity for individuals experiencing symptoms of kidney stones or those at risk of developing them. Patients can avail of a 50% discount on a doctor consultation and a CT scan, according to a press release.

