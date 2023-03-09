ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Mehta’s Hospital organises walkathon for World Kidney Day

March 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals organised a walkathon to celebrate World Kidney Day from its Vellapanchavadi premises on Thursday and around 200 people, including doctors, healthcare workers, patients and the general public participated. 

Pamphlets were distributed as they moved through the lanes of Thiruverkadu to increase awareness on kidney disease and its risk factor. World Kidney Day is observed on March 2 and emphasizes the importance of kidney health and risk factors associated with the disease. This year’s theme was “Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.” 

“Diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular diseases linked to lifestyle factors can affect the kidneys and have led to an increase in the incidence of kidney disease globally,” said Sukanya Govindan, senior consultant nephrologist. Kidney failure could be asymptomatic in its earlier stages and there was a need to educate the public on regular check ups and risk factors.

“The incidence of non-communicable diseases is rising in India; around 800 people per million population in India had chronic kidney disease,” said Saravana Kumar, group unit head, Dr. Mehta’s Hospital.

Related Topics

Chennai / Urology

