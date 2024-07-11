ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cancer Institute inaugurated at Chettinad Health City

Published - July 11, 2024 12:12 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan on Wednesday inaugurated the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cancer Institute at Chettinad Health City.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the Dr. M.A.M Ramasawamy Cancer Institute, and the Gleneagles Health City.

The institute will have Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT); Gamma Camera/Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT); high-end radiation therapy; and brachytherapy, which will enable precise detection, monitoring and treatment of various cancers, among other facilities. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US