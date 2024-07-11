Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cancer Institute inaugurated at Chettinad Health City

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan on Wednesday inaugurated the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cancer Institute at Chettinad Health City.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the Dr. M.A.M Ramasawamy Cancer Institute, and the Gleneagles Health City.

The institute will have Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT); Gamma Camera/Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT); high-end radiation therapy; and brachytherapy, which will enable precise detection, monitoring and treatment of various cancers, among other facilities.