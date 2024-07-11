GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cancer Institute inaugurated at Chettinad Health City

Published - July 11, 2024 12:12 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan on Wednesday inaugurated the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cancer Institute at Chettinad Health City.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the Dr. M.A.M Ramasawamy Cancer Institute, and the Gleneagles Health City.

The institute will have Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT); Gamma Camera/Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT); high-end radiation therapy; and brachytherapy, which will enable precise detection, monitoring and treatment of various cancers, among other facilities. 

