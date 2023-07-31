Dr Gurusamy Bridge: A touch of the trowel and a stroke of the brush should do the trick

July 31, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

Dr Gurusamy Bridge, which is under Greater Chennai Corporation’s watch, connects EVR Periyar Road and McNichols Road in Chetpet.

At the summit, the southern pavement at this bridge breaks out in a rash. An uneven mass sits on the approach to the summit, and it comes with the hint of bitumen. Apart from couple of other patches approaching similar unseemliness and a few bald spots (the tiles having bid goodbye to them), the pavements on Dr Gurusamy bridge do not make for an uncomfortable walk.

While these faults have to be addressed and the sidewalls provided with more colour and character, the larger focus should be on the concrete staircases leading up and down the bridge.

Missing out on the advantage of first impressions

Anyone who traipses up and down old bridges just to know how the pavements attached to them feel under their feet would be struck by a leitmotif.

ADVERTISEMENT

These bridges usually get off to a lacklustre start. The first steps down a majority of these bridges are usually unremarkable, with a couple of things broken down or displaying other signs of neglect.

Dr Gurusamy bridge in Chetpet falls in this category of old bridges. Operating without a paved surface, let along tiles, the first portion of the pavement on the southern side (as one comes from the Harrington Road-Spurtank Road junction and down McNichols Road) does not place it in a flattering light.

A short flight of steps displays tiles that ought to be replaced. Clearly, the southern pavement of this bridge is missing out on the advantage of powerful first impressions.

Pedestrians can do without this ‘adventure’

The pathway leading to the steps on the southern side of Dr Guruswamy bridge is straight out of a western adventure. There is overpowering squalor — weeds growing untrammeled and trash dumped on the sides — and amidst all of this, a narrow mud path opens and leads to the weather-beaten steps that provide access to Dr Gurusamy bridge.

McNichols Road First Lane is among passages that direct pedestrian traffic into this approach pathway. These pedestrains are usually train commuters headed towards the Chtepet Railway station on the other side of the bridge.

Now, McNichols Road First Lane which lines the railway tracks, is a backyard to MCC School. There is access to the lane through a gate, and students and staff of the school take the lane, and the approach road on the way to the Chetpet railway station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT