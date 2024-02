February 16, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Chennai

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi will deliver an endowment lecture at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai.

The Dr. S.S. Badrinath Endowment Oration is organised by the Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation and Vision Research Foundation.

Mr. Gandhi will deliver a lecture on ‘Gandhi’s Glasses.’

Dr. S.S. Badrinath was the founder of Sankara Nethralaya. He dedicated four decades for eye care.