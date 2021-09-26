Dr. Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry opens admission

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:28 IST

Dr. Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry (DAIO) has opened admission for B. Sc and M. Sc Optometry programmes.

The last date to submit applications is October 31. Physical classes will commence in Chennai when the government permits educational institutions to open for the same.

For details visit https://www.dragarwal.com/study/ or call 9167398613.

Advertising

Advertising

The four-year B.Sc Optometry, includes three years of academics and a year of internship. M.Sc Optometry is a two-year programme. The institute offers UG and PG programmes in association with Alagappa University, and Prist University, respectively.

Students who have passed class XII from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 60% in Science stream with Biology as a subject can apply for B.Sc. Optometry.

DAIO Dean Karpagam Damodaran said optometry, a healthcare profession, was regulated through licence and registration by Optometry Council of India.

According to her, for each ophthalmologist there must be at least four optometrists. In India, there was just one optometrist. At present, there are 18,000 ophthalmologists but only 9,000 optometrists in the country, she added.