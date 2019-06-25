Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital’s new premises inaugurated

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital’s new premises in Alwarpet.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Stalin stressed on the importance of eyes and recalled how former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had launched the “Kannoli Thittam” for eye care in 1969.

Referring to the World Health Organisation’s global action plan for eye health, he said it worked on three objectives — Member-States should identify political and financial commitment for eye health, develop integrated national eye health policies and strengthen eye health.

“The WHO has noted that 80% of vision problems could be treated. Schemes are being worked out to achieve 25% reduction in prevalence of avoidable visual impairment by 2019,” he said.

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital Ltd, said the hospital had nearly 80 centres in India and abroad. “In the next three to four years, we plan to touch 150 eye hospitals. Now, we are treating 10,000 to 15,000 patients a day. Our target is to reach 30,000 patients a day,” he said.

New technique

He pointed out that at least one million persons were affected by Keratoconus, which is known as conical cornea. The hospital had introduced ‘Pinhole Pupilloplasty’ technique for treating it, he said. Soundari, Head, Medical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said all specialties will be available under one roof at the new premises. This would include robotic cataract surgery, corneal transplant, surgeries for refractive errors, glaucoma, cosmetic eye surgery and oncology.

Dayanidhi Maran, MP, J. Anbazhagan of the DMK, Athiya Agarwal, director and Ashvin Agarwal, executive director of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital Ltd, were present.