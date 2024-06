Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital is conducting free cataract consultation across all its branches in the city till June 30.

According to a press release, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital is conducting the consultation for persons above the age of 50 to mark Cataract Awareness Month.

For details, contact 9594901868.

