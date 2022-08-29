Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital opens branch in Chromepet

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 18:21 IST

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has opened an eye care hospital at Chromepet.

To mark the inauguration, the hospital has announced that free eye consultation would be available at the Chromepet facility till September 30, according to a press release.

Srinivasan G. Rao, senior ophthalmologist and regional head, Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, said they had 18 centres in Chennai. With the inauguration of the new facility, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals has a network presence of 119 hospitals spread across India and Africa.

S. Venkatesh, head, Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chromepet, said the hospital had operation facilities and was equipped to treat cornea conditions, including corneal ulcers, keratitis and keratoconus.

Actor RJ Balaji, who inaugurated the facility, pledged to donate his eyes, the release said.

