DPR for Independence Day Museum in Humayun Mahal in final stages of preparation

The Department of Museums is set to submit a detailed project report soon to establish the Independence Day Museum in the restored Humayun Mahal in the Chepauk palace complex.

Sanrachana Architectural Studio, a city-based conservation and architecture firm, has been engaged in preparing the report, which is in its final stages.

With a focus on the freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu and their contribution in the freedom movement, the museum is set to house a mix of artefacts, replicas, and interactive elements on the freedom struggle.

Sources in the architecture firm said a minimally interventional approach would be adopted considering the heritage value of the Humayun Mahal, which is spread across about 80,000 sq.ft. The museum would also showcase the life of lesser-known freedom fighters from the State and the role art and music played in the freedom movement. Activities for visitors, including children, would also be organised.

Restored structure

The heritage structure, which was ravaged by a fire in 2012, was restored after four years of efforts. With the Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD) of the Public Works Department completing the ₹41.12 crore project, the Department of Museums is also simultaneously collecting artefacts belonging to freedom fighters.

Officials noted that rare objects belonging to Tamil poet and freedom fighter Namakkal Kavingar Ramalingam Pillai was recently donated to the Department by his grandson Palaniappan. A 100-year-old camera, clothes, a fan, and wooden boxes were among his belongings that were kept in his house in Chennai. Some of the prized possessions that were donated include a silver container he received in 1945 in honour of his achievements.

“We are also collecting rare artefacts related to the freedom fighters from the Chennai government museum and 23 other district museums. We are requesting the residents and descendants of freedom fighters to donate rare articles like old manuscripts, jail tokens, spinning wheels, and stamps. A resident of Cuddalore recently informed us about a letter he possesses from the freedom fight period,” said an official of the Department of Museums.

Once the detailed project report is ready, it will be vetted by the PWD and sent for government approval. The Department will be the executing agency of the project, officials said.

