HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPR being prepared for second road for Tiruttani temple

Out of 18 private land owners, 15 have agreed to part with their lands for the project, says Minister

September 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The temple gets around one lakh devotees on the weekends and five lakh during special days such as Krithigai. File

The temple gets around one lakh devotees on the weekends and five lakh during special days such as Krithigai. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Discussions are on with land owners for making a second road to the hill-top Tiruttani temple, one of the six important shrines of Lord Muruga, in Tiruvallur district.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekarbabu said out of 18 private land owners, 15 had agreed to part with their lands. “We are holding discussions with the remaining persons. Applications have been submitted to the forest department for its approval and alternative land have been identified,” he said.

The proposed road would be of 2 km length and the ghat section of the road that runs to 1.2 km length would be of two lanes’ width and the rest would be 16 mt wide. The detailed project report for the road is getting ready, Mr. Sekarbabu added.

The temple gets around one lakh devotees on the weekends and five lakh during special days such as Krithigai since it is one of the Arupadaiveedus. The existing road on the eastern side of the hill gets congested and the new one that would come up on the western side would help decongest it, he explained. Meanwhile on Monday, the Minister also launched the silver temple car that was recently repaired. The 21-foot- tall car that had been commissioned in 1960 had been in a state of disuse for the past 12 years after its wooden framework disintegrated and required repairs. “It is brought out at least twice a year, once on the seventh day of the annual brahmotsavam and the Thirupadi Thirupugazh festival. Devotees also pay to bring out the silver car,” Mr. Sekarbabu said. The ther has been repaired at a cost of ₹4 crore using 529.584 kg of silver that was in the custody of the temple. The other works were carried out using donor funds.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.