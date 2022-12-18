DPH’s assessment identifies 1,400 buildings requiring immediate maintenance and repairs

December 18, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Serena Josephine M.

A comprehensive assessment of primary health centre (PHC) and health sub-centre (HSC) buildings across the State, conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, has identified 1,400 buildings that require immediate maintenance and repairs.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said, “There are two sections in a HSC, one is the clinical facility and the other is the accommodation for village health nurses (VHNs). We assessed if the facilities were habitable, needed renovation or any repairs.”

The State has 2,127 PHCs and 8,713 HSCs.

He pointed out that nearly 11,000 buildings were under the DPH, of which roughly 1,400, including those of some PHCs, required immediate maintenance and repairs. “Following our assessment, we have sent a proposal to the Public Works Department. Instead of investing in new buildings, we wanted to focus on maintenance and repairs,” he said.

The Director added that on the 16th of every month, he had meetings with the various associations. One of the main requirements put forward at these meetings was the need to take up repairs to buildings where VHNs resided. The rent is deducted from the salaries of VHNs.

“We will also request the World Bank-supported Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme to invest in primary care infrastructure like this which is not only close to the community but also the most cost-effective intervention,” he said.

There were roughly 7,300 VHNs in the State. Many of them continued to reside in the facilities as they were engaged in jobs including ante-natal and immunisation. “The rent is deducted from our salaries. At times, we spend our money towards small repairs, wiring and flooring. If we do not stay in a damaged building, then we should get PWD certification, which does not happen,” a VHN said.

P. Nirmala, president of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Nurses Federation, said one of the long-felt demands of VHNs was free quarters.

