DPH issues guidelines to treat burns cases during Deepavali

November 10, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Issuing guidelines in view of Deepavali celebrations, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has directed all the health facilities, including Primary Health Centres (PHC), sub-district hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals, to stock up on intravenous (IV) fluids and the drugs required to treat burns.

Deputy directors of health services have been directed to ensure preparedness, and the tertiary care centres have been told to ensure the availability of blood and blood products, and surgeons and plastic surgeons.

Listing out a set of guidelines, the Directorate cautioned people against bursting crackers in open spaces, and told them to ensure the absence of combustible or inflammatory substances in proximity. The fireworks should be stored in closed containers. Children should be under adult supervision while bursting crackers.

The guidelines also stressed the need to keep buckets of water and blanket ready to tackle instances of fire outbreak. People have been warned against wearing silk or synthetic fabric clothes and the use of sanitisers. Do not light crackers while holding them, and do not leave the firecrackers near burning candles and diyas, the Directorate cautioned.

Firecracker injuries and road accidents are common during Deepavali celebrations.