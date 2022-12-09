DPH instructs officials to take up preparatory measures ahead of cyclone landfall

December 09, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of Cyclone Mandous, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed all deputy directors of health services to take preparatory measures.

In a communication, the Director of Public Health told the district officers to review low-lying places in hospitals and shift patients from such places and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to medical institutions, particularly intensive care units, critical care units, newborn intensive care units, operation theatres and cold chain points.

The officers were instructed to monitor and take necessary action to control acute diarrheal diseases (ADD). After the cyclone, they should continuously monitor persons in health facilities and camps for occurrence of syndrome conditions, such as acute febrile illness, ADD, influenza-like illnesses, jaundice and acute encephalitis.

Water chlorination and monitoring teams and medical teams should be kept ready to carry out immediate relief measures after the cyclone and to conduct medical or fever camps in the cyclone-affected areas.