GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPH asks pregnant women nearing delivery date to get admitted to hospitals

Published - October 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pregnant women, who are less than a week from their estimated date of delivery (EDD) and residing in areas prone to inundation or areas where traffic could be affected due to rains, should be admitted in hospitals, where they have planned delivery, immediately to avoid any last-minute delays.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a press release issued on Wednesday, said District Health Officers were already advised to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of pregnant women when floods could occur due to seasonal rains and cyclones.

Pregnant women, who are nearing their EDD, were being closely monitored and admitted to hospitals ahead of time. After the Indian Meteorological Department declared a “Red Alert”, a total of 2,388 pregnant women who were nearing their EDD were admitted ahead of time to Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals and Government Medical College Hospitals on October 15 through the public health directorate, while 3,314 pregnant women were admitted on October 16 considering their safety.

In continuation of this, he requested pregnant women, who are less than a week from their EDD, to get admitted as in-patients in hospitals where they have planned their delivery. Steps should be taken immediately to avoid any last-minute delays, he said, in the press release.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.