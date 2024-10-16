DPH asks pregnant women nearing delivery date to get admitted to hospitals

Pregnant women, who are less than a week from their estimated date of delivery (EDD) and residing in areas prone to inundation or areas where traffic could be affected due to rains, should be admitted in hospitals, where they have planned delivery, immediately to avoid any last-minute delays.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a press release issued on Wednesday, said District Health Officers were already advised to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of pregnant women when floods could occur due to seasonal rains and cyclones.

Pregnant women, who are nearing their EDD, were being closely monitored and admitted to hospitals ahead of time. After the Indian Meteorological Department declared a “Red Alert”, a total of 2,388 pregnant women who were nearing their EDD were admitted ahead of time to Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals and Government Medical College Hospitals on October 15 through the public health directorate, while 3,314 pregnant women were admitted on October 16 considering their safety.

In continuation of this, he requested pregnant women, who are less than a week from their EDD, to get admitted as in-patients in hospitals where they have planned their delivery. Steps should be taken immediately to avoid any last-minute delays, he said, in the press release.