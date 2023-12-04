Downpour forces industrial units to suspend operations in Chennai

December 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

Several industrial estates in Chennai and neighbouring districts were affected by Cyclone Michaung on Monday.

The Ambattur Industrial Estate was the most affected. Water seeped into many units and owners said the extent of damage caused to the plant and machinery could be ascertained only after the water dries up. Both the South and North side of the industrial estate were completely flooded.

K. Baskaran, secretary of Kakkalur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (KIEMA), said the estate was completely flooded on Monday. All the units remained closed. “We are expecting some losses and damage. But currently we are not able to enter the estate,” he said.

R. Selvam, vice-president of the Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association, said that electricity poles had fallen at several places. “There is waterlogging around the estate. But there has been no reported case of water entering the units. We need to wait until the rain stops to see the actual impact,” he said.

The Information and Technology industry and startups had asked employees to work from home on Monday. But employees could not login due to power cuts across the city. Internet connection was also down at many locations.

Hyundai plant shut

Many manufacturing units had suspended operations.

The spokesperson of Hyundai Motor India said: “Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility has been suspended for today (Monday)“.

It is learnt many firms will be closed on Tuesday as the state government has announced a public holiday.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said the SIPCOT was continuously monitoring and clearing the hurdles within its industrial park using patrol teams. Only essential supply companies are run during this cyclone for ensuring continuous supply of commodities to general public. Clearing the debris of fallen trees, restoration of power, water supply to the companies, pumping out of floodwater was being taken up. Helplines have also been established for helping industrial parks.

